Fanatical Platinum Build Your Own Bundle Now Available

A new Fanatical Platinum bundle is available and allows players to pay a variety of prices for several different game selections. You can get three of the available games for $9.99, five for $15.99, or seven for $19.99. The available games include Flashing Lights, Blacksad, Edna and Harvey, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed: Director’s Cut, Shadow Hand, Seven, Samorost 3, Remothered, Heliborne, Battle Royale Tycoon, AI War, Tomb Raider: GOTY Edition, Rock of Ages 3, Vermintide, THIEF, Rayman Origins, Size Matters, and Paw Paw Paw.This is a tremendous value if you’re missing a few AC games – or just want a quick mix of high-quality games across a variety of genres.