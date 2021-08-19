GOG Games Festival Begins With Quake II RTX Free

GOG’s games festival has begun with a slew of new demos and even a free game offered up in the form of Quake II RTX. Four new Tomb Raider games have joined the franchise’s assortment on GOG – and they all have massive sales attached to them. You can also get every TR game on GOG for a mere $11.27 if you want to go whole-hog on the series’ DRM-free offerings.

In addition, a new area was added to showcase upcoming big releases – including Psychonauts 2 and Aragami 2. As with the other games festivals, there are some massive sales going on as well – with some impressive discounts offered. There are some steep deals on games that may have slipped under the radar for some – including unique experiences like Baldr Sky.