GOG Games Festival Begins With Quake II RTX Free

GOG’s games festival has begun with a slew of new demos and even a free game offered up in the form of Quake II RTX. Four new Tomb Raider games have joined the franchise’s assortment on GOG – and they all have massive sales attached to them. You can also get every TR game on GOG for a mere $11.27 if you want to go whole-hog on the series’ DRM-free offerings.
In addition, a new area was added to showcase upcoming big releases – including Psychonauts 2 and Aragami 2. As with the other games festivals, there are some massive sales going on as well – with some impressive discounts offered. There are some steep deals on games that may have slipped under the radar for some – including unique experiences like Baldr Sky.
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $40.19
- Fallout 3: GOTY Edition – $5.99
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition – $7.99
- The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition – $9.99
- Dishonored: Complete Collection – $19.99
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $8.99
- Wolfenstein II – $11.99
- PREY Digital Deluxe Edition – $19.99
- The Evil Within – $7.49
- The Evil Within II – $11.99
- Commander Keen Complete Pack – $1.49
- Psychonauts – $0.99
- Baldr Sky – $34.99
- The Saboteur – $4.99
- Theme Hospital – $1.49