GOG Gives Away Neurodeck During Spring Sale

GOG’s spring sale is still going on and they’ve added a new game to the giveaway in the form of Neurodeck. It’s a dark and brooding deckbuilder and one that plays familar enough to those who enjoy Slay the Spire, but want something with a darker tone.

A new GDC sale has been added to the spring sale as well. This brings the prices of games like Cult of the Lamb down to $19.99, while NORCO goes to a super-low $8.24. The unique RPG Citizen Keeper drops to $13.99, while Roadwarden goes to $8.24.

Those seeking one of the best RTSes for casual play and seeking something more akin to Pikmin on PC will want to grab Tinykin, as it’s only $16.24 and plays like a dream for anyone who wants to enjoy RTS games with a more relaxed feel. GOG’s offerings are DRM-free, so they don’t require online connectivity to work or any DRM software to affect performance. Games can still be launched on Steam via the EXE and even Steam Deck playback is doable thanks to the Heroic launcher making that a breeze there.