Hookhausen Pack Coming to AEW Fight Forever

AEW: Fight Forever has had a few DLC packs already, including the legendary tag team of FTR and “Limitless” Keith Lee and it’s set to get a pair of very different wrestlers soon. Hook and Danhausen are set to make their video game debuts soon, with the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC incarnations of Fight Forever getting them on September 28 while Switch owners can download them on October 5. Each man has had their own unique journey to get to this point. With Hook as the son of AEW commentator, Team Taz leader, and ECW legend Taz and Danhausen as someone who gained a lot of traction through his indie work and then also appearing with Conan ‘O Brien – giving him a unique appeal with an audience that may not normally check out pro wrestling or a wrestling game otherwise.

Hook’s entire career has been spent in AEW, while Danhausen was nationally seen in the Sinclair Broadcasting-owned era of Ring of Honor before Tony Khan bought the promotion and Hook was used as a threatening menace by Team Taz and then later became a two-time FTW Champion – keeping that championship in the family as his father created it in ECW over 20 years ago when Shane Douglas couldn’t defend his title due to a bad arm, so he made his own World Title to send a message to him and would defend it in matches and actually lost it to Sabu in ECW before bringing it back to AEW and bestowing Brian Cage as the first AEW-era FTW Champion.

Hook relies on a lot of judo throws, high-angle suplexes and his father’s Tazmission – now dubbed Redrum and done from even more angles in the ring than his father’s finisher. Danhausen is known for a lot of comedy, but also cursing his opponents to the point of becoming a bit of a meme from it and gaining infamy from that. Danhausen’s entire act feels like a throwback to not only Hammer-era monsters in a way, but also a delightful Memphis Wrestling/CWA act where you could very much see Danhausen cursing Jerry Lawler and leaving with the Unified World Title before Lawler beats him, throws fire at him and then sets up a feud with Ta-Gar the Volcano Monster. If you don’t have the season pass, you can get the Hookhausen pack for $7.99 – or grab the season pass to get all of the game’s known DLC for $29.99 – sans Matt Hardy.