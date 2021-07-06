Humble Choice Lineup Revealed for July 2021

July’s Humble Choice lineup is now available and it’s one of the most diverse in quite some time. For a monthly fee, users can enjoy the Choice lineup and this month’s includes Yakuza 3 Remastered, The Surge 2, DIRT 5, Hammerting, Ninbatus, Paradise Killer, Kill It With Fire, Bee Simulator, Elderborn, SWINE HD, Deadly Days, and ADOM. This gets you a mix of thrillers with Paradise Killer and Yakuza 3, alongside more serene affairs like Bee Simulator and a top-tier Souls-like in The Surge 2. Kill It With Fire is a silly flamethrower-filled romp, and offers up something completely different.