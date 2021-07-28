Humble Early Access All-Stars Bundle Now Available

A new multi-tier humble bundle is available focusing on an area that doesn’t get a lot of bundle love – early access games. The $1 tier offers up a single game in the form of Retrowave – an ’80s music-infused endless runner-style game with a fancy sports car and bright neon lights. Players can start out with one car and then either upgrade it or unlock more while still avoiding traffic. The second tier involves beating the average of about $10 and adds Golf It and The Infected to the lineup.

Golf It is a multi-player minigolf game that aims to offer up six maps with 18 holes apiece – offering a healthy amount of variety, and VR play as well. The Infected is a first-person action/survival hybrid that will offer up a lot of challenge alongside some fright. Finally, for $2 more you can get three more games. Luck Be a Landlord, Snowtopia, and Warpips finish up the lineup. Luck Be a Landlord is a roguelite deckbuilder with a slot machine mechanic to it that looks like an absolute riot. Snowtopia in a simulation game for ski resorts, and Warpips is a tactical strategy game – and one of the few with full controller support for PC.