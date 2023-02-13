Killer Bundle 25 Offers Moster Value for $25

A new killer bundle has hit Fanatical with some of the best value on the market. For $25, you get 25 full games – including several games that cost around that price on their own. The included games are From Space, Breathedge, River City Girls, Police Stories, DOOM 64, Arise, Patron, Dusk, The Game of Life 2, Turk 1 and 2, Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2, Change, Desolate, The Hong Kong Massacre, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, Death and Taxes, Lair of the Clockwork God, AMID EVIL,, Just Die Already, I am Fish, Golf Gang, Hypnospace Outlaw, and Dark Deity. Dark Deity is something that anyone who loves the top-down Fire Emblem games should take a look at – and it is fully playable on the Steam Deck as well, and costs just as much as the bundle does on its own. Those seeking something faster-paced may want some brawling action with River City Girls, and there’s even some board game fun here with The Game of Life 2.