Massive Prince of Persia Sale Hits Fanatical

The last 20 years have been quite kind to the Prince of Persia franchise – with high-quality games showcasing that the series could go from 2D to 3D masterfully. Now, Fanatical has great deal available making a lot of the franchise’s newer games available for under $2 apiece via Uplay. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones make up the first trilogy of games that helped bring the series back in the early to mid-’00s and are all $1.89 apiece. The latter-day Prince of Persia game with many built-in anti-frustration features is also $1.89 alongside Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. The latter came out as a tie-in of sorts to get a new game release out alongside the Disney movie and is the most recent entry in the series to date. All entries here deliver great puzzle-platforming, and will be enjoyed by anyone who likes the genre.