Nintendo Indie World Holiday Sale Now Live until End of 2021

As we prepare to enter the final week of 2021, plenty of digital distributors are offering end-of-year discounts on their library of titles, including some of the indies offered over on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Between now and midnight PT on December 31, Switch owners can save up to 75% on titles featured in the Indie World Holiday Sale. The sale features recent releases from this past year including Axiom Verge 2, Cris Tales and art of rally, along with some fan favorite indie titles from previous years such as Streets of Rage 4, Oxenfree and Risk of Rain 2.

Be sure to head here to check out the full list of games on sale, and check out our reviews for some of the above games by clicking on their respective names.