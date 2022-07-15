Outright Games Bundle Hits Humble Bundle

Outright Games is one of the bigger publishers of family-friend games and now they’ve got a massive bundle of fun available via a new Humble Bundle. For $1, you can pick up Crayola Scoot – a mix of scooting and Splatoon-style territory coverage with paint. Beating the average about $10 adds Ben 10 to the mix alongside Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers: Battlegrounds, and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridon.

Finally, just spending $10 outright gets you all of those games alongside Paw Patrol: On a Roll, Pal Patrol: Mighty Pups, JUMANJI: The Video Game, Ben 10: Power Trip, and My Friend Peppa Pig. There’s a ton of variety here with third-person shooting in Jumanji, a more family-friendly Diablo-style game in Dawn of New Riders, an easier tactical RPG with Transformers, and a lot of easier platformers with the Ben 10 and paw Patrol games.