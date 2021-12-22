Rockstar Discounts Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC, Offers Free Game

Shortly after the game launched, Rockstar addressed their next steps for fixing the troubled technical state that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released in.

Now, over a month later, many of the most common and troubling issues that the enhanced versions of these classic games experienced have been resolved, and the trilogy is now receiving its first discount for the holiday season. In addition to being available for 20% off, PC owners who purchase the GTA trilogy over on the Rockstar Games Store will also receive a free bonus game of their choice, or some bonus virtual currency for Grand Theft Auto V Online or Red Dead Redemption 2 Online. The bonus games include Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, LA Noire, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition, Bully: Scholarship Edition and Max Payne 3. Both the sale and the free bonus will be available until January 5 at 9 PM PT.

For more on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is also available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.