Shadowrun Trilogy Now Available for Free via GOG Giveaway

The PC market is filled with tactical RPGs, but few of them put a lot of focus on the story. However, the Shadowrun series has always stood out for its ability to not only deliver a great tactical experience, but dos o while delivering a compelling narrative. As a part of its summer sale, GOG is offering up a DRM-free version of the Shadowrun Trilogy free – enabling users to have fun with three different entries in the series. The trilogy gets you Shadowrun Returns, its deluxe DLC, Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Hong Kong – Extended Edition. If you’ve got a craving for isometric tactical RPG action, this is a must-have giveaway as there is a ton of gameplay offered up here at no cost.