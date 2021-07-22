Sony, Apple Team Up to Offer Six Months of Apple TV+ for PS5 Owners

Sony and Apple are two juggernauts when it comes to consumer electronics, and today Sony announced that they have teamed up with Apple to offer PlayStation 5 owners six months of the AppleTV+ subscription service. Apple TV+ is normally $4.99 a month and offers up original shows like the comedy Ted Lasso alongside dramatic shows like See. In order to redeem the offer, users have to have a PS5 and find the Apple TV app and then either sign in with their Apple ID or make a new one and they will have six months of Apple TV+ on that Apple ID. One great thing with this offer is that it works even if you already have an Apple TV+ subscription.

So let’s say you picked up an Apple TV during the Wal-Mart sale where the 4K last-gen version was $100 — that already got you 12 months of the service, and by using the same Apple ID on the PS5, you’ll be able to get 18 months of the service total at no additional cost. This is a great value proposition for PS5 owners, and it’s always good to see companies like Sony and Apple work together to provide more bang for the buck.