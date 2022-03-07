Target Offering Mario Day Deals

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Mario Day! With March 10 spelling out like MAR10, we are ready for all kinds of Mario reveals. Retail giant, Target, is also getting in on the fun.

During this week, you could receive up to 33% off of Mario products. This includes certain games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, toys such as Hot Wheel Mario Kart, and themed clothing. For example, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit which is originally priced at $88.99 comes down to $59.99. There is a lot to find at Target and it’s certainly a great opportunity for parents and Mario fans to check out.

Head over to the Target website or visit retail locations before the end of the week to enjoy some Mario Day deals.