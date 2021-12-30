Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy Available for Free on Epic Games Store

Last week, Epic Games kicked off their annual holiday sale, which features discounts of up to 75% off a large variety of PC games and a new free game on a daily basis.

Now, as the holiday sale enters its final week, Epic is switching things up by offering not one but three free games until the sale ends on January 6. The entire Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, which includes 2013’s Tomb Raider, the 20 Year Celebration edition of Rise of the Tomb Raider and the Definitive Edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, are all available at no additional cost on the digital distribution platform.

Click here to check out the full holiday sale and snag the free games for yourself, and be sure to check out our reviews of Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.