Death end re;Quest 2 Brings Its Grisly Tale to Switch Today

The strange happenstances in the city of La Choara can now be experienced on the go thanks to today’s release of Death end re;Quest 2 for the Switch. The supernatural mystery title is available both digitally and physically for the system, with the physical version coming with a special trading card featuring artwork by series lead artist Kei Nanameda.

For digital buyers, Death end re;Quest 2 can be acquired at a twenty percent discount on the Nintendo eShop. This is essentially the same game that released for PS4 in 2018, so fans who already have it aren’t missing out on anything here. On that same note, those that haven’t played it yet should check out our review for a full breakdown of the game’s strengths and weaknesses.