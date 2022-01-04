Death Stranding Director’s Cut Heads to PC this Spring

Back in 2019, Kojima Productions’ debut title was originally released as a PS4 exclusive, before it made its way to PC the following year.

Fast forward to 2021, when Death Stranding received an enhanced PS5 release called the Director’s Cut, which added new story missions, upgraded melee and ranged combat, new tools to help players with their deliveries and other features including a race track and firing range. Now, much like the original game, the Director’s Cut will be seeing a delayed launch on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring of this year, which will include all of the aforementioned new features and take advantage of Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an improved presentation.

