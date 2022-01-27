Death Stranding: Director’s Cut PC Release Arrives on March 30 with Upgrade Offer

Earlier this month, 505 Games revealed that the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding, which has currently only been available on PS5, would be making its way to PC sometime in the Spring.

Now, the enhanced version of Kojima Productions’ debut title has set a PC release date for March 30 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Plus, current owners of the base version of Death Stranding will be able to upgrade for $10 by purchasing the Director’s Cut content through the in-game storefront. Just like the PS5 version, the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding on PC will add new missions, combat mechanics, delivery gadgets and several other features.

For more on Death Stranding Director’s Cut, be sure to check out our review.