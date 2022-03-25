Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Receives Launch Trailer Ahead of PC Release

Last September, Kojima Productions released an enhanced edition of their debut title on PS5, which introduced new missions and mechanics for both combat and delivery to the deceivingly empty world of Death Stranding.

Six months later, it’s nearly time for PC players to get their hands on the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding, which will launch on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30. The launch trailer below serves as a broader introduction to the unique story and gameplay that awaits newcomers, but players who already purchased the base game on PC will be able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut from the in-game store for $10.

For more on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, be sure to check out our review of the PS5 version.