Death Stranding Movie in the Works via Partnership with Kojima Productions, Hammerstone Studios

Last week, Hideo Kojima took to the Game Awards stage to show off the first cinematic look at the sequel to Death Stranding, which he later explained was just one of several projects that himself and the team at Kojima Productions are working on.

Today, Hammerstone Studios, which helped produce films including Barbarian and Bill & Ted Face the Music, has announced a partnership with Kojima Productions to develop and produce a movie adaptation of Death Stranding. However, while it will be set in the same universe as the games, the movie will “introduce new elements and characters” to the world of Death Stranding, implying that the film may not directly follow the journey of Sam Porter-Bridges and his trek across the United Cities of America from the 2019 game.

The Death Stranding movie was not the only PlayStation adaptation to be announced this week, as Amazon and Sony confirmed yesterday that a God of War TV series is in production for the Amazon Prime streaming service.