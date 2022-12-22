Deck13 Releases Accolades Trailer for Chained Echoes

Chained Echoes has been a labor of love for years and its recent release across all consoles and PCs led to people all over the world being able to enjoy one of the finest JRPG-style games in recent memory. Today, Deck13 released an accolades trailer covering quotes from a variety of media outlets showcasing just how beloved the game is already. Over the years, it’s been showcased in demo form on Steam and the full release shows that there has been a strong desire to have a game like this made.

Chained Echoes is playable on the Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series systems and PC via both Steam and GOG. You can go DRM-free via GOG and still launch the game on Steam and if you have a Steam Deck, the Heroic Launcher will let you enjoy the GOG version as well.