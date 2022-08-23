Deck13 Unveil Latest Project Atlas Fallen

After spending time in more sci-fi oriented locales with 2017’s The Surge and its much-improved 2019 follow-up, The Surge 2, Germany-based developer Deck13 are back with their latest action RPG project. And this time, the studio are veering into more fantastical surroundings with their newest IP: Atlas Fallen

Described as being built around a “semi-open” world, while there were only brief snippets of gameplay left until the very end, what appeared to be a form of sand-surfing means of traversal did pop up. Alongside the usual flair of flashy, real-time combat set within a world that looks to be putting great emphasis on sand, sand and more sand. Atlas Fallen will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC sometime next year.