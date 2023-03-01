Deck13’s Atlas Fallen Releasing This May

Last August, developer Deck13 revealed what their next project would entail. And following on from the sci-fi leanings of The Surge and its much-improved sequel, the studio’s latest title takes things towards more sandy, desert-oriented regions in the form of Atlas Fallen. And today, the game has finally been given a release date for when it arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC.

Atlas Fallen arrives May 16 and following on from today’s news, though we haven’t seen any new gameplay, the game’s publisher Focus Entertainment say that a more in-depth look at Deck13’s latest action RPG, will soon follow. Given the game is out fairly soon — and that last year’s announcement was primarily a pre-rendered teaser with but a smidgen of in-game footage left to the end — let’s hope that wait for some additional context on the game, won’t be too long.