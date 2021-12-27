Deckbuilder Bundle Hits Fanatical

It’s hard to imagine a new kind of bundle on Fanatical, but there is a deckbuilder bundle offered up for the first time ever. This is a multi-tier bundle, and $1 gets you both Monster Slayer and System Crash – offering up both a fantasy-themed game and a cyberpunk card battler. Going above that and spending $3.99 gets you Deep Sky Derelicts, Mystic Vale, Cat Lady, CardCity Nights, Heroes of Normandie, A Long Way Down, and IRIS and the Giant. The best overall value is spending $6.49, which gets you everything above alongside Book of Demons and The Magister. If you’re into card-battling games of various types or just want to try out something after enjoying Slay the Spire, this bundle is a fantastic value.