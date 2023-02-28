Defeat Fate, Become a ‘Real Human’ in CRYMACHINA

A new RPG from NIS America, CRYMACHINA, will be coming to PC, PlayStation and Switch later this fall. In CRYMACHINA, the world and humanity have both already ended, with only artificial lifeforms known as “Deus ex Machina” left to pick up the pieces. Working in a large space-bound structure known as “Eden” these androids aim to achieve the restoration of the human race.

Their efforts are thrown into chaos however, when Eden’s overseer goes missing and the rest of the Deus ex Machina are set at odds with each other. The only way to avoid total destruction is for the machine girls to complete their task and become “Real Humans,” but that’s going to be difficult since no one seems to know what that actually means. NIS America has yet to fully detail the game beyond the scenario, but it has confirmed that CRYMACHINA will involve fast-paced RPG battles and weapon customization in addition to the dramatic sci-fi story.