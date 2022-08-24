Déjà Vu is The Key to Unlocking The Mysteries of The Gap

There is no real real shortage of games about travelling into a world based on someone’s mind and the memories within, but it’s always fertile ground for a lot of interesting scenarios in gaming. Ans one such scenario was apparently interesting enough for a game to kick off the Gamescom 2022 edition of the Future Games Show as a World Premiere, that being the main hook of The Gap, an upcoming sci-fi exploration thriller from Crunching Koalas and developers Label This. You can check out the game’s announcement trailer below, which wastes no time getting to the twists and turns.

The protagonist here is Joshua, a neuroscientist whose family suffers from a rare genetic disorder, one that slowly erodes their personality, ability, sanity, et cetera. In order to find a possible cure for this disease, he’ll have to dive into his own pysche. The twist, though, is that Joshua has déjà vu on his side, in particular a way to use it to access parallel realities in order to get his memories back. And all of courtesy of an experiment performed by biotech giant Neuraxis, which certainly won’t backfire or lead to some disturbing secrets that creepy writing might hint at. Nosiree. The Gap is current set for a Q1 2023 release for PC, XSX, and PS5, and should hopefully be a real mindbender in more ways than one.