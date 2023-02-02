Deliver Us Mars Lands on Consoles, PC Today

Prepare to touch down in the sequel to the gripping sci-fi adventure, Deliver Us the Moon, as Deliver Us Mars launches today. Following the story of the first game — ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, Earth’s youngest astronaut Kathy Johansson blasts off on one last mission: to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by a shadowy group. The single-player experience will ask players to utilize brain and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges on their journey. Puzzles, traversal and more await those who Deliver Us Mars. The title launches today on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Suit up with the launch trailer here: