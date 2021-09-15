Chapter 2 of Deltarune Making its Crash onto the Scene This Week

The six year celebration of Undertale was a fantastic event that had fangamer, assisted by the annoying dog Toby Fox, playing through Deltarune in celebration. At the end of said stream viewers got a tease of Deltarune Chapter 2, along with the announcement that it was coming out in just two days on September 17. What else this release intails is yet to be seen, but it will be extremely exciting to see what else awaits players very shortly when it drops very soon.

Deltarune Chapter 2 will be available right here in two days. Check out the reveal trailer below: