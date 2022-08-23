Destiny 2: Lightfall Fully Revealed, Launches February 2023

Bungie today fully dropped details for the penultimate expansion in their Light & Darkness saga, Destiny 2: Lightfall.

After years of teasing the arrival of the Darkness, players will finally get to face off against The Witness and it’s disciples. Players will get to travel to a new world, player around with a new Darkness subclass, and face off against new horrors when Destiny 2: Lightfall launches on February 28, 2023.

Destiny 2: Lightfall picks up following the events of The Witch Queen and sees The Witness and its Shadow Legion finally arrive in our solar system. With Calus and an army of Cabal, The Witness marches on Neptune determined to snuff out a hidden metropolis untouched during The Collapse. Armed with new powers, the Guardians must forge new alliances and make peace with this hidden metropolis to repel Calus and his legion of darkness.

Destiny 2: Lightfall introduces Neptune and the city of Neomuna as its principal location. Hidden away and spared from The Collapse, this futuristic city is a thriving land filled with neon lights and bustling streets. It’s also home to the Cloud Striders, a faction dedicated to protecting Neomuna. Players will do battle with the Shadow Legion Cabal and Tormentors, so, sadly no completely new enemy faction with this expansion.

What is new is the new subclass, Strand. The second Darkness based subclass, Strand taps into the cosmic web to give Guardians supernatural powers. It also transforms movement and traversal by giving Guardians a grappling hook that allows them to swing across the environment with ease. In combat, Strand gives Hunters a rope with a spear at the end, Titans get giant claws for close range damage, and Warlocks get a blade barrage for long range kills.

The expansion also includes several Quality of Life Improvements to Destiny 2. These include a Fireteam Finder to make it easier for solo players to access high level activities and in-game loadouts for a more refined customization experience.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches February 28, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.