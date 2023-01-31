Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer Reveals Several New Exotic Weapons and Gear Pieces

Bungie today dropped a new trailer revealing several new exotic weapons and gear coming with Destiny 2: Lightfall.

The latest expansion to Destiny 2 is less than a month away, promising a new story focused on the Darkness’ arrival, a new location in the neon-soaked city of Neomuna, and plenty of other goodies. Like previous expansions, those goodies include a host of new exotic weapons and gear. These exotics join the already known about Quicksilver Storm, which is a pre-order bonus for the Deluxe Edition.

The new exotics focus heavily on Lightfall’s new subclass, Strand. This includes a new Strand focused weapon and gear pieces that take advantage of it to deal extra damage. Here’s every weapon and gear:

Final Warning – Strand sidearm that utilizes tracking rounds to target enemies.

Deterministic Chaos – Void machine gun where the fourth shot weakens enemies and the sixteenth shot is a volatile round.

Winterbite – Stasis glaive that fires frost orbs that freeze the enemy.

Quicksilver Storm – Kinect auto rifle that’s the Deluxe Edition pre-order bonus.

Cyrtararchne’s Façade – Hunter helmet that provides flinch resistance.

Abeyant Leap – Titan legs that send out lashes of Strand when setting up a barricade.

Swarmers – Warlock legs that spawns threadling creatures upon destroying a tangle.

As in previous expansions, players will be able to earn the majority of these through playing the game. Currently, the only way to get Quicksilver Storm is through the Deluxe Edition. However, much like No Time to Explain and other Deluxe Edition exotics, it’s likely it’ll be made earnable in-game at some point in the future.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.