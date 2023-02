Bungie today dropped the final launch trailer for the penultimate expansion in Destiny 2’s Light and Darkness saga.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is nearly here. The next chapter in the Light and Darkness saga lands on consoles and PC in less than a week. To help tide players over, Bungie today released the launch trailer to help set the stage for The Witness’ deadly arrival.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.