Destiny 2: Season of Plunder Turns Guardians Into Pirates Starting Today

Bungie today announced the latest season of Destiny 2, Season of Plunder.

Destiny 2: Lightfall won’t launch until February 2023. The next major expansion adds in a new explorable world, campaign, a Darkness subclass, and a lot more. The wait will be agonizing, but Bungie still has plenty up their sleeves to keep Destiny 2 players entertained. One of those is the latest season, Season of Plunder.

Season of Plunder follows Guardians as they track down a newly freed Eramis. Having somehow escaped from her icy prison on Europa, Eramis has begun amassing a fleet to take revenge. To defeat her fleet, you’ll need to become a pirate, recruit the scummiest allies possible, captain your ship, and take your battle into the stars.

The new season includes the Ketchcrash mode. In true pirate fashion, you’ll board pirate ships in search of loot. There’ll also be a second activity more focused on hunting down pirate leaders. The arrival of the season also brings with it the Arc 3.0 update for class abilities. With it, Hunters get back their Blink movement, Warlocks get two new melee attacks, and Titans get a new charged melee attack.

Finally, Bungie also confirmed that the fan-favorite King’s Fall raid from Destiny: The Taken King is coming back. Players can brave the formidable challenge all over again on Friday, August 26.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. Season of the Plunder is available now to download.