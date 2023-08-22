Destiny 2: Season of the Witch Kicks off Today, Crota’s End Raid to Return

Bungie today dropped the details and launched the latest season for Destiny 2: Lightfall.

In addition to today’s big reveal for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Bungie also revealed the third season for Lightfall. Season of the Witch sees Guardians strike a deal with Savathûn’s ghost Immaru to resurrect the Witch Queen in exchange for knowledge on how to follow The Witness through its portal. First though, the Guardians and Eris Morn must help Immaru defeat Savathûn’s sister, Xivu Arath.

In the season, Guardians will harness Hive magic as they help Eris Morn prepare for a final showdown with the Hive god of War. The new Deck of Whispers will help Guardians throughout the season. This new mechanic serves as a new progression system that allows Guardians to customize their characters in new and interesting ways. Players can earn new cards by completing Seasonal Activities, which will then unlocks new buffs and perks.

Coming with the new season are a slew of quality-of-life features. The biggest of these features are a new set of missions dubbed Timeline Reflections. These are short missions that offer narrative introductions and summaries of key narrative moments from Destiny 2. The goal of these missions are to help new players get acquainted with key moments from the story, and for older players to relive some classic moments. The first three Timeline Reflections that are launching alongside Season of the Witch are Cayde-6’s final battle from Destiny 2: Forsaken, Stasis’ debut from Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and the introduction of the Lucent Hive from Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. All Timeline Reflections are available for all players at no additional charge.

Season of the Witch also brings back a blast from the past; Crota’s End. The classic Destiny: The Dark Below raid is getting reprised for Season of the Witch. Like the original, players will delve deep into the Hellmouth in pursuit of Oryx’s son, Crota. The updated raid launches September 1.

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch is available now for Destiny 2: Lightfall on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The season runs from now until November 28. A fourth and final season will kick off then and serve as the jumping off point into the final expansion in the Light and Darkness saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape.