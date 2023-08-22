Destiny 2: The Final Shape Launches February 27, 2024

Bungie today officially revealed details and a release date for the final chapter in the Light and Darkness saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

The stage has been set for the final confrontation with Destiny villain, The Witness. During today’s livestream, Bungie provided key details about the upcoming expansion, including its story, new location, new Supers, and what comes next after The Final Shape. They also revealed what won’t come with the expansion, including a new enemy faction and Darkness subclass.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will pick up after Lightfall’s year of content. In it, players will embark into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard and allies, and bring an end to the Light and Darkness saga. As you might have guessed, the new location coming with The Final Shape is the interior of the Traveler, otherwise known as the Pale Heart. A surreal location, the Pale Heart is a location transformed by The Witness and our Guardian’s memories where you’ll get to explore nostaglic locations, including the original Destiny Tower. Bungie described the location as a linear one with a focus on the campaign, but that the location will open up upon beating it. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll be fighting old enemies yet again. As observed in the livestream, it appears the location will be populated by Hive and Taken forces. New enemies known as Subjugators will make an appearance, but the final expansion to a ten year story will once again reuse old enemies.

The expansion also won’t arrive with a new Darkness Subclass. Instead, each of the Light Subclasses will get a new Super depending on what class you’re playing; Titans get Void, Warlocks get Solar, and Hunters get Arc. Unlike previous Supers, these ones were designed with a focus on teamwork. The expansion will also introude a new type of sidearm, Rocket Pistols, and a new support frame for Auto Rifles capable of healing allies. Finally, classic weapons from the original Destiny will return.

As for what’s next, Bungie aims to make the Destiny 2 experience more rewarding and engaging for all players. Features coming in the next include the Fireteam Finder feature that’ll make it easier for players of different Power levels to unite and tackle activities together. Bungie also intends on doing away with the current Seasonal model and replacing it with what they call Episodes. Episodes are standalone stories told in three Acts and serves as a new way for the developer to approach storytelling and content. Three episodes are planned for 2024 – titled Echoes, Revenant, and Heresy respectively – with Echoes kicking off in March. These stories will tackle the aftermath of the main story’s conclusion and should provide more content and rewards at a quicker pace than the current Seasonal model.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches February 27, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.