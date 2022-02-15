Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Launch Trailer Arrives as Season of the Lost Ends

Bungie today dropped the launch trailer for their upcoming expansion Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s year of seasonal content comes to an end today. Bungie confirmed that the conclusion to the Season of the Lost arrives today, with the events leading directly into The Witch Queen. With the launch trailer available for viewing now, players can get prepared for launch next week.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen centers on Savathûn, a Hive enemy that has secretly been manipulating events for years. Now free from her shackles, Savathûn has managed to steal the Light and created the Lucent Brood. Guardians must travel to her throne world and discover how she managed to accomplish this, take back the light, and put down this deadly threat.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen arrives February 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.