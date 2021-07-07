Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Showcase set for August

Bungie today revealed when players will get their first look at the next Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen.

While we’ll still have to wait some time to get our hands on the next, we won’t have to wait long to finally see it. Taking to Twitter, Bungie today revealed a special Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcase for August 24. No details on what to exactly to expect from the showcase, but if previous showcases are anything to go by, we should get details regarding the story, characters, loot, and maybe even a new subclass. Hopefully, we’ll get some additional clarification as we get closer to the date.

Not to be confused with J.R.R. Tolkien’s character, The Witch-King, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will focus on the antagonist Savathûn. Sister to former antagonist Oryx, The Taken King, Savathûn has long been teased throughout Destiny 2’s lifecycle. It now sounds like she’ll finally have her time in the spotlight.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches early 2022. It is expected to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.