Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Tasks Players with Finding the Light in the Darkness

Bungie today dropped a brand new video documentary detailing more aspects of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

The stage for Destiny 2’s next major expansion has already been set. After seven years, players will finally face off against Savathûn, the Hive queen that has been pulling the strings behind-the-scenes. The new explorable space is her Throneworld, and players are getting weapon crafting and a new weapon type, the Glaive, to help even the battlefield. Most frighteningly, Savathûn has managed to steal the Light and gift it to her armies. The Lucent Brood is a new threat that aims to challenge how players interact with enemy types.

All that we knew was coming, but Bungie also used the video documentary to confirm other details, including the fact there are 50 new weapons and six new exotic armor pieces (two per class). It also confirms that the Void subclass is getting a complete overhaul to get Stasis-like customization. Bungie confirmed that similar overhauls are coming for the Solar and Arc subclasses later in the year.

Finally, the video showcased a bit about what to expect in the new season launching with The Witch Queen. Season of the Arisen sees the Guardians attempt to track down how exactly Savathûn was able to steal the Light. To accomplish this, Zavala and company must team Caital and her band of Cabal.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches February 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.