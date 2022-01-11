Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Latest Trailer Explores Savathûn’s Throne World

Bungie today dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcasing the expansions new, explorable destination, Savathûn’s Throne World.

Like every previous major expansion for Destiny, The Witch Queen adds in a new destination for players to explore and fight enemies. For the upcoming expansion, players will be diving into Savathûn’s Throne World. Described as a location of corruption and splendor, players will seek out truth and uncover mysteries. You’ll also face off against a new form of Hive, the Lucent Brood.

Capable of wielding the power of Light, players will need to rethink their approach to combat when fighting members of the Lucent Brood. The new weapon crafting feature will help make it easier by allowing for the creation of custom weapons, including the brand new weapon type, the Glaive.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen launches February 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.