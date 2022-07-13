Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed’s Full Arsenal is a Truly Terrifying Sight to Behold

With the original Destroy All Humans! 2 having released so long ago, it may be that many fans don’t remember what kinds of terrible toys Crypto got to play with during his second outing. As one might expect though, his extra-terrestrial technology is capable of dishing out pain in all kinds of creative ways, and it’s all on display in the latest trailer below.

Among the dastardly devices awaiting employment in humanity’s destruction are the bloodthirsty Burrow Beast, the ever-uncomfortable Anal Probe and something known simply as the “Dislocator,” all likely to be equally devastating in their own way. Yet, a mere three weapons does not an arsenal make, and Crypto does indeed have plenty more ways to torment his technological inferiors.

Players new and old can check it all out for themselves when Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed launches on August 30 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems.