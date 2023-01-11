Details are Revealed for Season 4 for NBA 2K23

2K and Visual Concepts have announced that Season 4 for NBA 2K23 will release this Friday and the details have been revealed. Season 4 is headlined by Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine as the focus in on the All-Star game, which will take place on February 19. All-Star caliber rewards and content will be offered in The City and The G.O.A.T. Boat. This includes a remote control drone with warping abilities for those that reach Level 40. MyTEAM celebrates the Lunar New Year with multiple two week events that combine Agendas, Challenges and Locker Codes. These codes include a Galaxy Opal player by completing the collection. LaVine will be offered as the Level 40 reward in this mode and a new Signature Challenge.

The W will be offering Logo Cards and 2KBreathrough skins to clothing bundles. 60 new WNBA jerseys will be available for The City and The G.O.A.T. Boat for MyCAREER. These includes Atlanta Dream star Erica Wheeler, LA Sparks Nneka Ogwumike, and Indiana Fever duo Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell. Lastly, 2K Beats offers ten new songs with the Soulection Supply apparel with a focus on soul jams. A new track from Dayne Carter will also debut in the game. You can read the whole Courtside Report here.