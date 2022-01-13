Details for Year 2 of Hitman 3 Revealed

IO Interactive have announced the release date and the details for Year 2 of Hitman 3. It will begin on January 20 as the game has offered a ton of content since its release. One of the bigger aspects to year two comes to the tech for PC as players can expect Ray Tracing, variable rate shading and XeSS. Performance and visuals will see a boost as Hitman 3 will be one of the first games to include XeSS. VR, which was currently tied to PlayStation prior, is available day one for PC. You can see the full breakdown of the update below and you can read our review of Hitman 3 here.

Elusive Target Arcade

A brand new game mode that takes the Elusive Target concept to the next level, mixes up the formula and introduces new challenges and unlockable rewards.

Freelancer Mode

Arriving in Spring 2022, Freelancer is a brand new way to play HITMAN 3 that introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning and a customizable safehouse.

HITMAN 3 VR on PC

HITMAN VR comes to PC on January 20 and the entire World of Assassination trilogy is fully supported.

HITMAN Trilogy Collection – Also Coming to Game Pass

The HITMAN Trilogy will be available digitally as a single package on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Steam, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

New Technology on PC

Later in 2022, improvements to HITMAN 3’s impressive technology will include Ray Tracing, which will create better shadows, reflections, and maps. IO Interactive will also be implementing VRS (Variable Rate Shading) to boost PC performance and in partnership with Intel, IOI will be one of the first development studios in the world to implement XeSS technology.

HITMAN 3 on Steam

As highlighted above, HITMAN 3 arrives on Steam to coincide with the start of Year 2 and will have full support for PC VR from day one. Plus, all of the technical improvements mentioned earlier, such as Ray Tracing, XeSS and Variable Rate Shading when they become available.

New Map Details – To Be Revealed