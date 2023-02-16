Details on John Cena’s Showcase Mode Revealed for WWE 2K23

Today, 2K and Visual Concepts have revealed the details behind its documentary-style Showcase Mode for WWE 2K23. This year will focus on the career of John Cena, and has a different take. Players will compete against Cena in the major losses in his career, which truly defines the “Never Give Up” mantra he is famous for. These include his initial bout with Kurt Angle in 2002 up to Summerslam 2021 where Cena took on Roman Reigns. There will be direct commentary from Cena, himself, as new and fresh move sets and strategies will be incorporated to each match. Four different versions of Cena will be experienced with his Doctor of Thuganomics, the leader of “Cenation”, and up to the current date. WWE 2K23 will launch on March 17 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can read the full Ringside Report here.