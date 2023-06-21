Detective Pikachu Returns Coming in October

Nintendo revealed a lot of interesting things for the June 21 Direct, but Detective Pikachu Returns stole the show early. Continuing the adventures from the Detective Pikachu movie, Tim Goodman and the hard-boiled detective Pikachu return. We don’t quite know how the game will play due to the lack of a lot of gameplay, but a 3D clue-hunting adventure looks like the main way to enjoy it and the voice acting is back from the film.

The Pokemon Company has veered into exciting directions with Pokemon-branded games over its history and this has the potential to be the most rewarding with it being a completely different style of game from anything else and unlike anything else on the market too. There really aren’t a lot of detective-themed games period, let alone 3D adventures and it will be interesting to see how the game pans out when it’s released on October 6, 2023.