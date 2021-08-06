Developers Address Feedback Following Madden NFL 22 Community Playtest

The Madden NFL 22 Community Playtest has completed as the full retail release is due in just a few weeks. The developers wanted to address some concerns that the community experienced during this. This was a beta and not the final version of the game, so some aspects were missing or planned to be tweaked prior to release. One complaint from the community was in the form of the game crashing. The developers addressed the issue by the second week and state that this will not be an issue once the game launches.

As for gameplay, some players stated the movement was either too slow or not accurate while others said it was perfect and not to change it. The developers think a main part of this is players jumping from the previous generation of the game to the current generation. Next-gen player movement takes into account acceleration and change-of-direction, but the speed rating comes into play for top speed of the player. There are also a lot of players with an acceleration range of 80-84 at various positions with some achieving their top speed quicker.

Lastly, other feedback came in the form of catching the ball on both sides. Whether a defender wasn’t aggressive enough or the catch mechanics weren’t responsive, the development team stated a good bit of work was done to the catch mechanics, but this came after the playtest version. Holding the catch button on defense will also pose a bigger risk. The range for swatting the ball has increased, but to counter that, the ability to make an interception will be more difficult. A full list of bugs that were reported are listed below and these will be addressed by launch. There is also Franchise Mode feedback that can be viewed on the Gridiron Notes here.