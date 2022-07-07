Devin Booker Confirmed as Third Cover Athlete for NBA 2K23

We have seen the first two versions of NBA 2K23 announced for the past two days. Today, the announcement comes for the standard and digital deluxe versions of the game as Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will grace the cover of these two versions. The standard edition will launch on previous generation consoles and PC for $59.99 while it will launch for the current gen for $69.99 on September 9. 2K has also noted that the Champion Edition of NBA 2K23 will retail for $149.99 and it will include NBA League Pass, which allows users to watch any NBA game that they choose that isn’t subject to blackout rules. The Deluxe Edition will come with a slew of MyTEAM promo packs, tokens and cards.