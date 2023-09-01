Devolver Announces Release Dates For Gunbrella and Wizard With a Gun

Devolver Digital just recently announced the release dates for two of their most anticipated games this year, Gunbrella and Wizard With a Gun, and considering the common link between the two games, the release window, and the release dates only being a month apart, it looks like the publisher is officially preparing to make this the Autumn of Ammunition. Or the Autumn of Unorthodox Guns, if you want to be a bit more accurate, but that doesn’t have the appeal of alliteration. But yes, Gunbrella is now primed for a September release, with Wizard With a Gun to follow in October.

Gunbrella, a “noir-punk” metroidvania game from Doinksoft, sees you playing as a mysterious woodsman out for revenge, armed with the titular weapon that acts as a firearms, shield, and means of traversal all in one. What starts as you entering a gritty, industrial-colored town as the start of an investigation soon goes from confronting gangsters and crooks to dealing with cultist kidnappers and the more otherworldly beings that they’re associated with, as seen with the more out-there obstacles in the trailer above. Gunbrella comes out for the PC and Switch on September 13 – less than two weeks from now – and not only is there a new demo available on both platforms, but those who pre-order the game will receive Doinksoft’s previous metroidvania game, Gato Roboto, completely free, with hose being some being some pretty good incentives to check out the game (aside from, you know, the game itself being really good so far).

Speaking of demos, Wizard With a Gun is arriving with quite a bit of hype, having been one of the most-played demos during June’s Steam Next Fest. Galvanic Games’ Western-infused co-op online sandbox survival game that sees you solving arcane mysteries across several biomes and cooking up enchanted ammunition for your Gunmancer has been racking up some acclaim as well, being rather addictive. In fact, the demo has apparently been so addictive that they’re bringing back the demo on Steam right now for a limited time, ahead of the game’s October 17 release date. Those who pre-order will also receive the Noble Wizard Pack for the Gunmancer, consisting of a Wizard King costume, a Wizard Jester costume, and a Noblewoman’s hat. Again, though, that’s just an extra incentive to check out what’s shaping up to be a terrific game.

Appropriately enough, both games from this Autumn of Ammunition are being showcased at Devolver Digital’s booth at PAX West 2023 right now, alongside Pepper Grinder (and while that’s a unique and impressive platformer that you should also be excited for, it doesn’t come out until next year and doesn’t prominently feature guns), so attendees should drop by and check them out, especially since there are chances to win free copies of Wizard With a Gun. So with Gunbrella arriving this September and Wizard With a Gun following in August, it looks like fans of fantastical guns will have a lot of goodness hopefully waiting for them soon.