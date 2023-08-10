Devolver Delayed Showcases Reveals What Are Now 2024’s Hottest Games

Devolver Digital is a company with a grand sense of humor about itself and the gaming industry alone, and recently, they got to showcase that humor when it comes to announcing video game delays, via the first ever Devolver Delayed Showcase. In a quick three-minute video, the publisher announced what titles would now be moving to a 2024 release date, all in a presentation that satirized the style and tone of Nintendo Direct presentations to a perfect degree. As usual, you can check out the whole presentation below, in all its quick glory.

In hindsight, this type of mass delay announcement should have been expected, seeing as how Devolver had no less than ten more games initially due out later this year, and it felt like all of them making it out in time would be a miracle. But that miracle didn’t happen, and so five games have now been shifted to a 2024 release date, a group that includes All Possible Futures’ wholesome dimension-shifting action-adventure game The Plucky Squire, Free Lives’ action-packed and kick-powered FPS Anger Foot, plus their roguelike corporate ladder-climbing brawler Stick It to the Stickman, Sam Eng’s underworld skateboarding journey Skate Story, and Ahr Ech’s drill-based 2D pixel art platformer Pepper Grinder. On the plus side, now they get to qualify for our list of 2024’s most anticipated games.

Not wanting to turn down a chance to promote every other upcoming game in their roster, though, the showcase also revealed that the following Devolver games are still currently set for a release later this year: Doinksoft’s parasol-armed noir medtroidavnia trip Gunbrella, PastaGames’ cozy animal-filled co-op platformer KarmaZoo, Galvanic Games’ fantasy Western sandbox survival game Wizard With a Gun, Croteam’s philosophical first-person puzzler sequel The Talos Principle II, and Deconstructeam’s cosmic tarot-crafting narrative adventure The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (though given that game is due out on August 16, it would be more of a massive shock if it was suddenly delayed to next year).

As one last cherry on top, the showcase gave a tease of future DLC for the quirky comedic adventure game McPixel 3. So that was all quite lot to pack into three minutes, and Devolver didn’t even bring up games that had already been announced for a 2024 release, such as Neva or Baby Steps…though this writer now realizes that they just got us to promote those games for them, the tricky devils. Naturally, it also didn’t bring up any future games to be announced, be it additional 2024 games or possible surprise releases, but with Devolver Digital being Devolver Digital, don’t expect them to end the year without at least a couple more game reveals, so stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for coverage of those games, and all of the newly-delayed titles.