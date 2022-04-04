Ron Gilbert, Devolver Digital, and Lucasfilm Announce Return to Monkey Island

Today in “This has better not be some sort of sadistic belated April Fool’s joke” news, it was announced that one of gaming’s most legendary franchises would be returning after more than a decade: The Secret of Monkey Island. Last seen in 2009’s episodic Tales of Monkey Island from Telltale Games, Guybrush Threepwood’s adventures finally resume with Return to Monkey Island, a collaboration between original creator Ron Gilbert and his Terrible Toybox team, Lucasfilm Games, and Devolver Digital.

Details are scarce right now beyond what’s shown in the initial teaser trailer below, which showcases a new art style (and the return of an old friend), but it looks as if the game is pulling a bit of a Halloween 2018, confirmed to be a direct sequel to 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. That game infamously ended on a rather bizarre note that 1997’s The Curse of Monkey Island largely ignored, as Ron Gilbert had left LucasArts by this point, with no plans to make a third game back then. Needless to say, it would appear that he had a change of heart since then. Gilbert has confirmed that this isn’t a reboot, though, and that Curse of Monkey Island is still canonical. Comments by Gilbert in the past in past about his plans for any sequels have stated his game would simply be seen as “Monkey Island 3a.”

Aside from these details, the teaser confirms the returns of some veterans, namely voice actor Dominic Armato returning to play Guybrush Threepwood, original writer Dave Grossman will be writing alongside Ron Gilbert again, and Michael Land, Peter McConnell, and Clint Bajakian returning to help compose the game’s soundtrack. Perhaps most shocking is that we won’t have to wait long for this new installment, as Return to Monkey Island is due out later this year, having been made in secrecy over the past two years. No platforms have been announced yet, but stay tuned for more details as they surface while we eagerly await this grog-fueled adventure.