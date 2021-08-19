Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Weekend Begins

Diablo II: Resurrected will be having an open Beta this weekend that is open to anyone and everyone who wants to get a taste of this remaster prior to its September 23 release. Starting at 10:00 PT on August 20, players will be able to download the open Beta on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This Beta will be focused on multiplayer where up to eight friends can meet up to join forces against the Lord of Terror’s army or battle each other in PVP combat. Five of the seven classes will be playable: Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin and Sorceress. The event will feature the first two acts with no level cap. While the Beta will not be playable until tomorrow it can be pre-loaded now. Those who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrection were able to play the Early Access Beta last weekend should have their progress from last weekend carry over. This Beta would also be an opportunity to test out the cross progression between platforms.