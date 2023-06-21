Diablo IV And Jackson Guitars Team Up For A Truly Demonic Ax

The soundtrack of Diablo IV might not be filled with distorted crunchy guitars over blast beats but there is no denying that the game’s aesthetic is metal as hell. The snow covered started areas would be the perfect environment for listening to Immortal or Vinterland, and one cannot deny there are shared similarities between Tristram’s theme and The Sleep by Pantera. This observation is not mine alone, as the manufacturer of guitars used by metal guitar heroes such as Marty Friedman, Jeff Loomis and Brandon Ellis have collaborated with the Diablo IV team to unleash an ax that is truly demonic in nature: the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly.

The classic Jackson Kelly shape has long been synonymous with the devil’s music. The Diablo IV Kelly pays tribute to the Blessed Mother with its unique red and black design. A Lilithgram painted on the body erases any doubt who this guitar is aligned with and a neck thru design provides sustain that will last as long as the wails of tormented souls. This hand crafted guitar definitely looks the part for taking the stage to raise hell but the specs listed below show that it is designed to be a heavy metal monster.

Genuine Mahogany body

Quartersawn Maple neck through design

Hand shaped custom heel contour

Ebony fingerboard with “IV” and “Rune” custom inlays

Stainless Steel Frets

Hand painted “Lilithgram” Demon Blood Drip finish

Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side markers

FU Tone Titanium Floyd Rose Trem

Dual Active EMG Humbucker Pickups

G&G Custom Diablo Case included

Quantities are limited to ten worldwide, making this is an extremely limited collector’s item. Those interested in purchasing this can do so through contacting a Jackson Custom Shop Dealer. The price is not listed but probably exceeds the budget of a writer for Hardcore Gamer. More information on the amazing game that inspired this guitar can be found in our review.